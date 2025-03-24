African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has successfully acted as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager on second EUR 750 million RegS-only senior Eurobond issuance by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (“BADEA”) due March 2028 under its existing Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme listed on London Stock Exchange.

The bond proceeds will fund general corporate purposes including loan book growth in Sub-Saharan Africa under BADEA’s 9th Strategic Plan 2025-2029.

BADEA is a multilateral development lending institution established in 1974 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is owned by 18 League of Arab States (LAS) to channel development finance to 44 non-Arab Sub-Saharan African countries.

The bond issuance was 3.0x oversubscribed by more than 60 high-quality institutional investors comprising central banks, asset managers, development finance institutions, pension funds and commercial banks from Europe, UK, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Proactive investor engagement by BADEA since debut issuance as well as market momentum enabled the issuer to upsize transaction by 50% versus original target as well as tighten credit spread by 15bps over 4-day marketing roadshow. The transaction eventually priced at 75bps over EUR mid-swaps rate with annual coupon 3.000%, thus achieving material enhancements versus debut 2024 bond issuance in terms of issuance size, credit spread and final coupon respectively.

Afreximbank, through its Advisory and Capital Markets (ACMA) department, acted as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager to BADEA on this bond transaction for the second consecutive time alongside international banking partners.

