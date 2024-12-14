A series of impactful events held between November 12-15 marked several strides forward in advancing gender equality in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Organized by the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency, the Project Implementation Unit, with support from the Climate Investment Funds (https://apo-opa.co/4iDmV0s) and the African Development Bank, the week-long programme’s centre-piece was a one-day workshop on gender.

It also combined with several other events, most notably as the official launch of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Jobs First Project, the visit of Patricia Pena, Assistant Deputy Minister at Global Affairs Canada and the training of the Project Implementation Unit and provincial governmental officials on the Bank’s procurement, financial management, and disbursement rules and regulations.

“We are proud to support the Gender Equality in Just Energy Transition Workshop and South Africa's Jobs First Project, advancing Mpumalanga's green economy goals, job creation, and a just, low-carbon transition,” stated Nkosinathi Nkonyane, Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency CEO.

Assistant Deputy Minister Pena of Global Affairs Canada remarked: “We congratulate the Government of South Africa for the leadership, ambition, and partnership with us. Through the Climate Investment Funds, we are supporting advocacy and outreach programmes to build leadership from within.”

These events gathered stakeholders from national and provincial government officials, Just Energy Transition Project Management Unit, civil society organizations including women’s groups and youth organizations, bilateral and multilateral development agencies, academia, and the private sector to drive inclusive and sustainable change.

Through direct engagement with local voices, the Project is fostering a collaborative environment where grassroots insights are prioritized, building a foundation for a more inclusive energy transition that centres around community needs.

A highlight of the week was the launch of South Africa's Just Energy Transition Jobs First Project. Supported by the African Development Bank, Climate Investment Funds, Irish Aid, Agence Française de Développement, and ABSA Bank, this project focuses on strengthening institutions, and empowering local communities in Mpumalanga by creating sustainable employment opportunities through gender equality, social inclusion, and skills development.

Dr Babatunde Omilola, Human Development division manager at the African Development Bank underscored: "This project is a key milestone in advancing a just energy transition for South Africa, prioritizing sustainable energy, job creation, gender equity, and social inclusion—ensuring the shift to a green economy benefits all, especially in Mpumalanga."

South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Jobs First project activities were discussed with one of the strategic partners UVU Africa on a female farmers project in Bushbackridge.

Beneficiaries will receive training on sustainable and smart agriculture and receive a digital kit (tablets and data) to support their work. Suhana Bisnath Head Strategy and Product Design at UVU Africa stated: "We look forward to further collaborating with partners across sectors to ensure the ‘just’ in Just Energy Transition is realised in every corner of Mpumalanga and beyond. Together, we can create a model of progress that prioritises inclusivity and innovation, building a future where no one is left behind".

Other initiatives discussed include the creation of a Gender Desk within the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency to facilitate dialogue among women actors, mapping of women entrepreneurs, and increased collaboration among women networks in the province. AFD’s mandate in South Africa supports the Just Energy Transition by addressing poverty, inequality, and the social dimensions of energy transition through a policy-based loan focused on governance, energy access, and economic diversification. Gender equality is a key priority, with AFD collaborating with the Mpumalanga Green Cluster Agency to integrate gender considerations into the SAJJOF project.

Together, the gender workshop and the South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Jobs First project reflect a commitment by the Bank and its partners to integrate gender and social inclusion into climate initiatives. These efforts align with the wider goal to foster the “just” part of the Just Energy Transition leaving no one behind especially women, children and vulnerable households.

“We are very excited to be supporting the SAJJOF project and look forward to welcoming the rising stars of South Africa’s energy transition who are showing the world how women can lead the way” said Nina Kolybashkina, Gender and Social Inclusion Lead at Climate Investment Funds.

For more information, explore the Women-led Coal Transitions report here (https://apo-opa.co/4gca7gc).

Media contact:

Sonia Borrini

Climate Change and Green Growth Department

s.borrini@afdb.org

For more information on South Africa's Just Energy Transition Jobs First Project please contact:

Elaheebocus, Nawsheen : n.elaheebocus@afdb.org.