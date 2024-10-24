Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading pan-African trade and investment platform, is pleased to announce AD Ports Group as the Headline Partner for The Africa Debate - UAE, which will take place in Dubai on 31 October 2024. This special edition of the forum, hosted in partnership with the UAE Government, will bring together senior leaders from Africa and the Gulf to explore burgeoning trade and investment opportunities along the UAE-Africa corridor.

Building on the success of The Africa Debate in London, this special UAE edition will focus on sectors primed for growth, including infrastructure, renewable energy, agribusiness, and climate finance. A key highlight of the event will be a stocktake on the UAE’s $4.5 billion climate finance commitment to Africa, with key contributors discussing project pipelines and exploring strategies to scale up efficient, aligned green finance markets – driving sustainable growth and investment in climate solutions across the continent.

The event will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including: H.E. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion of Zimbabwe; H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the UAE; H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for African Affairs of the UAE; H.E. Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainable Affairs of the UAE; Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group; Solomon Quaynor, Vice President, Private Sector, Infrastructure&Industrialisation, African Development Bank; Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President of Global Trade Bank, Afreximbank; Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela, CEO, CRDB Bank Plc; Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO for Sub-Saharan Africa at Siemens; and Runa Alam, Co-Founding Partner and CEO, Development Partners International, among other high-profile leaders.

Mohamed Eidha Al Menhali, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, said: "We are pleased to be the Headline Partner for The Africa Debate – UAE, an event that highlights the growing importance of Africa as a strategic partner for the UAE. At AD Ports Group, we recognise the immense potential of Africa’s dynamic markets and the critical role we can play in connecting the continent to global trade routes. As the UAE solidifies its position as a central hub linking Africa with international markets, we are committed to strengthening infrastructure, logistics, and partnerships that will drive this connectivity. We look forward to discussing how both regions can capitalise on emerging trade routes, including the rise of south-south trade, and to exploring new opportunities for collaboration that will enhance trade facilitation and sustainable growth across Africa."

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa, commented: "We are delighted to partner with AD Ports Group for The Africa Debate – UAE, as we witness the growing significance of the Africa-Gulf relationship, one of the most dynamic frontiers for global economic collaboration. Africa’s development narrative is increasingly intertwined with strategic investments in infrastructure, logistics, and trade facilitation—areas where the UAE has demonstrated exceptional leadership. At Invest Africa, our mission is to bridge global opportunities with Africa’s potential, and this event offers a unique platform to deepen partnerships that can catalyse sustainable growth across both regions. We look forward to convening visionary leaders to explore the synergies that will shape the future of African and Gulf economies, driving impactful discussions and creating tangible pathways for collaboration."

The Africa Debate - UAE will also see participation from leading public and private sector stakeholders, including the UAE Ministry of Economy, UK Department for Business and Trade, Africa Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, AD Ports Group, Rawbank, Absa, Amadi, BSA Law, Control Risks, DLA Piper, Infinity Power, Mastercard Foundation, PHC, Premier Invest, Standard Chartered, Charles Russell Speechlys and IPT Africa.

Delegates can apply for accreditation here: https://TheAfricaDebate.com/UAE. Please note that registration is subject to approval.

Members of the media should contact George Meadows, Marketing&Events Lead at Invest Africa, for accreditation.

About Invest Africa (https://www.InvestAfrica.com/):

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform, using over sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide our network with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. Our global footprint includes over 400 member companies, encompassing multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies, and entrepreneurs. With chapters in Kenya, South Africa, the UAE, the UK, and the US, we connect our network through our extensive global reach, market intelligence, and exposure to business opportunities. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect businesses and investments through our membership, dynamic events programme, and consultancy services. Our vision is to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key opportunities on the continent.

About The Africa Debate - UAE (https://TheAfricaDebate.com/UAE):

Following ten successful iterations of The Africa Debate in London, Invest Africa is delighted to take the conference to the UAE in 2024 – the largest investor in Africa among the GCC states. This year’s programme will spotlight opportunities along the UAE-Africa trade and investment corridor, featuring breakout sessions on logistics and supply chain optimisation, infrastructure development, and the energy transition. The event will bring together global businesses, private and public investment bodies, thought leaders, and policymakers for a series of insightful dialogues on UAE-Africa commercial ties in 2024 and beyond.