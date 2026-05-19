Shirley Webber, Managing Principal and Coverage Head for Resources&Energy at Absa Bank, has joined the advisory board of African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa.

Webber’s appointment strengthens AMW’s mission to mobilize the capital needed to unlock Africa’s vast mineral wealth and cement the continent’s role as a cornerstone of resilient global supply chains. As an advisory board member, she will guide strategic discussions and help shape the conference agenda on financing, investment partnerships, and sustainable mining development.

A seasoned corporate and investment banker with more than two decades of experience, Webber will contribute to AMW’s efforts to bridge Africa’s mining investment gap, as the continent seeks to unlock an estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources. Achieving a sustainable, high-value mining sector will require annual investment to rise to more than $160 billion by 2050. AMW 2026 will convene global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore financing solutions, strategic partnerships, and project development across Africa.

African nations are already seeking significant capital to realize their resource potential. The Democratic Republic of the Congo holds an estimated $24 trillion in untapped mineral resources, while South Africa aims to mobilize around R2 trillion in mining investment over the next five years to expand its critical minerals sector. Webber’s expertise in finance and investment structuring will support AMW’s mission to meet these financing requirements and strengthen the continent’s mining value chain.

Since joining Absa in 2011, Webber has played a pivotal role in advancing the bank’s support for resources and energy projects across Africa. Under her leadership, Absa has backed several major projects, across various geographies and commodities including rare earths,copper, platinum group metals and various other energy minerals and metals. Webber has also worked with leading global mining, energy and trading companies active on the African continent.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.