H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Badr Abdel Ati, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, discussed the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two countries, in addition to reviewing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed the Egyptian FM in Abu Dhabi today, where they explored ways to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic, investment, commercial, and developmental sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah said during the meeting that the UAE and Egypt share a deep, longstanding bond strengthened by historical ties.

He expressed his aspiration to collaborate with the Egyptian minister on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations, which are steadily growing across all fields. Sheikh Abdullah also conveyed his commitment to supporting the joint efforts of both countries to achieve sustainable development for their peoples.

The discussions also covered the overall developments in the Middle East and their implications, especially the humanitarian situation for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s full support for the ongoing mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach an agreement to end the tragic situation in Gaza.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.