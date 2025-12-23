Fatouma Bourguiba University Hospital, located in the city of Monastir, is a major healthcare center nationwide with its Pediatric Surgery Department performing surgical interventions on approximately 4,000 children annually.

Serving not only patients from Monastir but also pediatric patients from different regions of Tunisia, the hospital previously faced a serious risk due to the absence of a pediatric recovery room where children could be safely monitored after surgery.

In response to this need, a pediatric recovery room meeting international standards was established within the framework of a request submitted by the hospital. The newly established unit has been equipped with pediatric ventilators, multi-parameter monitors, infusion pumps, child-specific resuscitation beds, and the necessary anesthesia equipment.

Through this project, which is expected to directly benefit at least 1,000 children annually, it is aimed to enhance the safety of critically ill pediatric patients and minimize the risks of complications and mortality. The project also includes training programs for healthcare personnel on post-operative pediatric monitoring and emergency intervention protocols, thereby strengthening human resource capacity.

Through this project that directly touches the lives of pediatric patients, TİKA continues to strengthen Tunisia’s healthcare infrastructure.