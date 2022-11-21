The Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), the premier tourism and hospitality investment conference in Africa, will return to Nairobi on 12-14 June 2023. Overlapping it, AviaDev Africa, the leading aviation route development conference for Africa will take place on 14-16 June. Both events will be hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill, making this a mega week for all those interested in hospitality, tourism and aviation investment&development on the continent.

Bringing AHIF and AviaDev together into the same week, will enable the exploration of synergies between the aviation and hospitality industries and government, considering inward investment opportunities, tourism development initiatives, and financing travel and hospitality related projects. This combination will also facilitate crossover discussions between leading airlines and hoteliers planning new routes and new and new properties.

Jon Howell, Founder and CEO, AviaDev, said. “The Republic of Kenya has a thriving aviation ecosystem and has displayed resilience and adaptability during the turbulence of recent times. Kenya has a history of welcoming airlines from across the region and the globe. As one of the signatory countries of the recent SAATM (Single African Air Transport Market) Pilot Implementation Project, Kenya has illustrated its commitment to develop air connectivity; and is, therefore, a natural location in which to host AviaDev Africa.”

Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of The Bench, which organises the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) said: “Our delegates, sponsors and investors will all be pleased to return to Nairobi because it is an extremely well-connected, dynamic, developing destination, with attractive economic prospects thanks to its position as the commercial capital of East Africa. The addition of AviaDev within the same week will present additional interesting opportunities for our developers, owners, and investors.”

Ramsay Rankoussi, VP of Development for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa and Turkey said: “We are thrilled to be one of the main sponsors and to welcome again these events at the Radisson BLU Hotel Nairobi Upper Hill. AHIF has always shown relevance over the years in establishing an open platform to discuss key hotel investment opportunities across Africa. Radisson Hotel Group has always put Africa at the center of its growth and the renewal of our sponsorship is a testimony to our commitment to the continent. We are particularly pleased this international hotel investment Forum event is taking place at the Radisson Blu Nairobi Upper Hill.”

About the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF):

The Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) is renowned to be the annual meeting place for the region’s most senior hospitality investors, developers, operators and advisors. It is the leading hospitality investment conference that connects business leaders from the international and local markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa.

About AviaDev:

AviaDev Africa is the only dedicated air service development event for Africa. The event is focused on developing air connectivity to, from and within the continent via pre-arranged meetings, interactive workshops, an exhibition, and networking events. The event brings together the key players in the African aviation community to forge new collaborations and partnerships to ensure that Africa remains connected regionally and internationally. www.AviationDevelop.com

About The Bench:

Over the past 25 years, Bench has established a legacy for delivering business forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. It has built a reputation for delivering immersive virtual events, energising masterclasses and innovative B2B digital strategies for its clients. www.TheBench.com