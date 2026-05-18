The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca/) is pleased to announce the 6th Canada–Africa Business Conference, taking place June 24–25 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, with Zenith Bank Plc confirmed as Headline Sponsor, alongside the support of Canadian private sector companies, such as GardaWorld Security, that are expanding across African markets.

This flagship conference will convene senior decision-makers from across Canada and Nigeria to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, and large-scale project delivery across the continent.

The 6th edition in Lagos comes at a pivotal moment for Canada–Africa relations, as both regions deepen economic cooperation.

With Nigeria representing one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic economies, Lagos provides a strategic gateway for Canadian firms seeking market entry and expansion, and for African partners seeking capital, shared expertise and global market access.

Read More and Request to Attend the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/4dh8ZZI)

“Building on over three decades of convening excellence, the Chamber continues to serve as a privately funded, business-to-business platform advancing commercial partnerships aligned with Canada’s trade diversification strategy and Africa’s economic growth trajectory,” - Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

“As a leading financial institution in Africa, Zenith Bank is proud to serve as Headline Sponsor of the 6th Canada–Africa Business Conference in Lagos. The Conference reflects the growing importance of financial linkages between Africa and Canada, including the vital role of the Nigerian diaspora in driving trade and investment. Nigeria is a gateway for capital deployment across the continent, and we look forward to working with partners to accelerate trade and investment.” – Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON - Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc

“Canada brings a unique combination of capital, credibility, and world-class expertise in sectors that matter most to Africa’s growth—from mining and infrastructure to financial services and clean technologies. For Nigeria, this Conference is about unlocking that partnership in a practical way.” - High Commission of Canada in Nigeria.

A Proven Model for Impact

The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business has delivered high-level conferences across the continent, bringing together hundreds of delegates and facilitating meaningful commercial outcomes.

As per the official program page, the upcoming program in Lagos will follow the Chamber’s established format:

Day 1: Full-day conference program

Full-day conference program Day 2: Executive-level engagements with members and sponsors

Registration&Participation

Organizations interested in attending or sponsoring are encouraged to engage early due to strong demand and limited capacity. Visit our official conference page for more (https://apo-opa.co/4dh8ZZI).

Media&Sponsorship Inquiries:

The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business

Email: haba-maria@canadaafrica.ca

About the Canada–Africa Chamber of Business:

Established in 1994, the Canada–Africa Chamber of Business is Canada’s leading organization dedicated to promoting trade and investment between Canada and African markets. The Chamber operates as a fully private organization, to advance commercial partnerships and economic cooperation, though world-class networking and information-sharing events

Website: www.CanadaAfrica.ca