The third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Benin was held on 24-25 June 2024 in Cotonou, Republic of Benin. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (C&WA) and the Beninese delegation was led by Frank Armel Afoukou, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Benin.

During the FOC, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations including political, trade&economic, defence, development partnership, capacity building, cultural relations etc., and discussed ways to further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance their cooperation in the multilateral fora.

Relations between India and Benin have friendly ties by virtue of shared principles of democracy and secularism. Discussions were focused on further promoting developmental cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South cooperation. The bilateral trade and Indian investment in Benin have been growing steadily and our bilateral trade registered US$ 1.34 billion during 2022-23. Around 90 Indian or Indian-owned companies are operating in Benin in the fields of auto mobiles, textiles and food processing in Cotonou, consolidating our economic cooperation and contributing to the Beninese economy.

Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.