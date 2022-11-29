Imagine a world where shopping was like playing your favourite video game. An immersive and exciting experience that transports you into a beautiful, interactive world where you could try on clothes, discover new products, and get a feel for what you're buying before having to commit to anything. You would be able to move around freely, explore different options, and make decisions based on what you actually want, rather than having to deal with pushy salespeople. And best of all, you would get rewards for making purchases, which you could use to buy more products or save up for something special. It would be a fun, stress-free way to shop, and it would completely alter consumer behaviour.

Thanks to the visionary minds at 3 Degrees Tech http://3DegreesTech.com/, this is now a reality which global brands are gradually adopting. The proudly South African company founded in 2017 by futurist developers, Elmen Lamprecht and Yakeen Sadiq seek to facilitate this movement of brands into the 3D digital space.

As innovative as the virtual e-commerce experience may be, their ambitions reach even further with their sights set keenly on developing 3D LMS (Learning Management System) platforms that heighten the user’s engagement and learning experience. The Covid19 pandemic with its various social restrictions led to a surge in digital innovation for the company which further motivated the need for remote schooling, company training, administration and management. Leading universities within South Africa have already begun implementing these revolutionary systems to students within their educational environment creating an open channel of communication between students and the various faculties in a manner that not only enhances the learning experience but can also be effectively analysed and reported on. In just the US alone, the LMS market is expected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2018 to $22.4 billion in 2023.

“Digital technology is advancing at a rapid pace and many organizations globally were far from prepared in adopting and optimally utilizing these new tools that would seek to benefit these brands, internally as well as from a consumer centric perspective”, says Elmen. Today, 3DT provides leading solutions with evolutionary opportunities for organizations to gain access to 3D gamified experiences that elevate brand sentiment and increase consumer sales and engagement.

Apart from these innovative products currently being developed by 3 Degrees Tech an expanded offering into virtual meeting rooms, virtual events, metaverses and 3D websites began to emerge providing both the end consumer and global organisations an opportunity to virtually interact beyond social restrictions leading to an increase in online digital user presence.

As Yakeen so aptly puts it, “we believe in the POWER OF EXPERIENCES. Inspirational experiences engage the MIND and the HEART, unlocking human potential in the form of PERSONAL engagement. We create interactive, magical customer&employee experiences with plans to not only change the landscape from 2D to 3D but also impact our economy with job creation as well as adult and junior academies teaching digital skills”.

“We help organizations evolve into the new normal, a 3D based environment with endless possibilities!”

3 Degrees Tech now offers 3D inspirational and game-based experiences in the following verticals:

Gamified HR Processes

Game Based Learning

Sales&Marketing

Events&Meetings

Metaverses

