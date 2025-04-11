As part of the company’s participation at the GITEX Africa conference, taking place in Morocco on 14-16 April 2025, Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) will address the dynamics for cyberthreats in the African region as per the latest anonymised data from the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN)[1]. From 2023 to 2024 businesses in Africa were targeted by web threats, on-device threats, and attacks aiming to steal data, including spyware and password stealers. Phishing and ransomware continue to be significant threats in the region, with 66 million phishing link clicks seen by Kaspersky in the African region in 2024, including over 14.8 million phishing link clicks by corporate users.

Web-based threats, or online threats, are a category of cybersecurity risks that may cause an undesirable event or action affecting users browsing the Internet. According to Kaspersky data, there were 131 580 587 web threats detected in 2024 in the African region, including almost 20 million attack attempts in Kenya, almost 17 million in South Africa, and 12.6 million in Morocco. Businesses were targeted by web threats more often in 2024 than in 2023, with threat detections increasing by 1.2%.

Local (on device) threats include malware that is spread via removable USB drives, CDs and DVDs, or that initially makes way onto the computer in non-open form (for example, programs in complex installers, encrypted files, etc.). According to Kaspersky telemetry, local (on device) threat detections in organisations in the African region in 2024 increased by 4% compared to 2023. Among the countries that saw growth in local threats detected in organisations were Nigeria (169% increase), Ethiopia (86%), South Africa (32%), Senegal (11%), and Morocco (9%).

There has been a spike of threats related to data theft. According to Kaspersky data, there was a 14% growth in spyware attack detections on businesses in the African region from 2023 to 2024. Spyware is secretly installed on a user’s computer to monitor their actions and collect their data. Apart from that, there has been a 26% increase in password stealer detections. Password stealers are a type of malware designed to harvest login credentials and other sensitive data.

“Our statistics show an increase in attack detections for several types of cyberthreats, and the factors driving these increases are multifaceted. In the B2B sector, the continuing shift toward hybrid work models and the rush to digitise operations — often outpacing cybersecurity investments — may leave businesses in Africa exposed to advanced persistent threats. In the B2C space, the explosion of digital financial services, coupled with low digital literacy rates, makes individuals prime targets for opportunistic attacks,” comments Maher Yamout, Lead Cybersecurity Researcher with Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team. “Organisations in Africa should prioritise a unified approach by enhancing collaboration, investing in specialised cybersecurity training, and promoting digital literacy to effectively combat the rising tide of cybercrime. Initiatives like the African Cyber Surge operation and targeted educational programs can serve as blueprints for building a resilient digital ecosystem across the continent.”

To stay protected, Kaspersky suggests following the recommendations below.

Individual users:

Do not download and install applications from untrusted sources.

Do not click on any links from unknown sources or suspicious online advertisements.

Always use two-factor authentication when available. Create strong and unique passwords, using a mix of lower-case and upper-case letters, numbers, and punctuation. Use a reliable password manager to help to remember them.

Always install updates when they become available; they contain fixes for critical security issues.

Ignore messages asking to disable security systems for office or cybersecurity software.

Use a robust security solution appropriate to your system type and devices, such as Kaspersky Premium (apo-opa.co/3G2yjUZ).

Organisations:

Always keep software updated on all the devices you use to prevent attackers from infiltrating your network by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Do not expose remote desktop services (such as RDP) to public networks unless absolutely necessary and always use strong passwords for them.

Use solutions such as Kaspersky NEXT EDR Expert (apo-opa.co/4ifQ8NV) for comprehensive visibility across all endpoints on a company’s corporate network to get superior defense, automate routine EDR tasks, enable analysts to speedily hunt out, prioritise, investigate, and neutralise complex threats and APT-like attacks.

Use the latest Threat Intelligence (apo-opa.co/3XVFTa3) information to stay aware of actual TTPs used by threat actors.

Back up corporate data regularly. Backups should be isolated from the network. Make sure you can quickly access the backups in an emergency if needed.

The Kaspersky stand at GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com) in Morocco will be located in Hall 13, 13C-20, while a keynote titled “When AI/ML fails in cybersecurity, humans are the last line of defense” will take place at the Dark Stage on April 15 at 2:10 PM.

Reference: [1] Data sent to Kaspersky is anonymized and protected, even in transit, in accordance with stringent industry standards including encryption, digital certificates, segregated storage and strict data access policies. Learn more about KSN here: www.Kaspersky.com/KSN

For further information please contact:

Nicole Allman

INK&Co. (https://INKandCo.co.za)

nicole@inkandco.co.za

Follow us:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3RfDPWG

X: https://apo-opa.co/3XUJzJe

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4icxu9w

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3G7fAry

Blog: https://apo-opa.co/44smi5c

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.Kaspersky.co.za.