Abu Dhabi : The UK branch of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has provided structured financing of AED 100 million (£20 million) on a supermarket asset to support investors with their Islamic financing needs in the UK.

The transaction supported Urbium Capital Partners (“UCP”) with their acquisition of a Sainsbury’s store in Edinburgh, Scotland. The property comprises an 85,961 sqft prime food store and a 12 pump petrol filling station occupying a 4.6 acre site, constructed in 2013. The property is let to Sainsbury’s Supermarket Limited on a 25-year full repairing and insuring lease with 16.5 years unexpired (no tenant break options) and 5 yearly upwards only open market rent reviews. The property occupies a highly prominent site offering excellent accessibility and visibility, benefiting from a large and affluent catchment area with a population of 250,000 within 3 miles.

Paul Maisfield, Head of UK Real Estate at ADIB, said: “We are delighted to have supported UCP on the acquisition of this high quality asset, which not only provides long term secure income, but also benefits from all of the attributes of a store capable of performing an omnichannel function, thus future proofed against changes in the sector. We look forward to helping support UCP execute their UK commercial real estate investment strategy targeting well located core assets with good income visibility and strong tenant covenants, with a focus on cash yield.

This is the fourth supermarket investment transaction that ADIB has financed in the UK in the last 12 months which demonstrates the continued strong demand for prime supermarket property investments given the sector resilience demonstrated during the Covid pandemic. We expect to see further deal flow in this sector.”

Suliman Al Aujan, Managing Partner at Urbium Capital Partners, said “We are delighted to have worked with ADIB on our debut transaction. The prime subject asset forms part of Sainsbury’s dynamic omni-channel network and benefits from strong trading fundamentals.

UCP will strive to build a defensive portfolio of assets that target income as the principal driver of attractive risk adjusted returns while looking to achieve capital growth through active management.”

According to Savills, the UK supermarket sector saw investment volumes reach circa £1.57 billion in 2021. The CBRE Prime Benchmark Yield for Supermarkets was reduced to 4.0% in December 2020, reflecting the continuing strength of the market. It was improved again to 3.75% in April 2021 and now sits at 3.50% and trending ‘stronger’, reflecting the ongoing improvement in demand during 2021 and its impact on pricing.

ADIB has a strong track record in offering bespoke and competitive Sharia-compliant property financing solutions for its clients in the UK. The bank closed over AED 1 billion (£200 million) in senior financing transactions in 2021 including AED 260 million financing for a major Saudi investor to acquire the PWC HQ in Belfast.

ADIB was recognised as the “Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East” at the MEA Finance Awards 2020. It was previously named the “World’s Best Islamic Bank” by FT’s The Banker Magazine.



-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

For more information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022