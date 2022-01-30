PHOTO
AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International University (TAGI-UNI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has decided to open a new branch in Qatar in order to provide study opportunity for those wishing to enroll in one of its programs in Qatar and the neighboring countries.
On this occasion, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAGI-UNI founder, stated that the University’s expansion is due to the significant university role and efforts in keeping pace with the global advancements in the Technology Era and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as in response to the challenges of distance learning.
Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further pointed out that the University; in collaboration with a number of major universities specialized in humanitarian, social and technological education in the bachelor and master's programs, introduces the most important academic programs, and provides an incubator for students' technological innovations and inventions in order to achieve the goals of the Arab technological, sustainable and comprehensive development.
He also affirmed that the opening of TAGI-UNI new branch would be followed with the inauguration of new branches in different countries to simplify enrollment procedures for students from all Arab countries.
It is worth mentioning that the new branch in Qatar will be managed by the economic expert, Dr. Abdul Rahim Al Hour, in cooperation with the University's head office in Amman- Jordan.
The new TAGI-UNI Qatar branch will focus on the digital academic education, qualifying professional Arab cadres, developing the academic and training materials. It will also focus on organizing and holding workshops, training courses and specialized conferences in the digital academic field, in addition to cooperation in the fields of capacity-building, as well as training in Information Technology (IT) and digital technology skills.
For his part, Dr. Al Hour praised the TAGI-UNI role in supporting the students who wish to pursue their education remotely, pointing to the University’s distinguished reputation and distinction regionally and internationally, considering that it was established years ago, at a time when the trend towards distance learning was so limited, in comparison with the situation now.
TAGI-UNI Executive Director, Dr. Mushira Enezat, stressed the importance of digital learning as one of the major factors in driving students’ creativity and innovation, noting that the world is experiencing a rapid technological development in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which had prompted the establishment of a new branch in Qatar to keep pace with the rapid developments in the distance learning revolution.
It should be noted that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International University (TAGI-UNI) is one of the academic institutions affiliate with TAG.Global that offers academic and professional programs to young people digitally.
