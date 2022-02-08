AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) signed a cooperation agreement with Stallion AI Group to promote the culture of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Jordan and the Arab World by conducting the AI Citizenship programs through the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform (AIQOM).

These programs are considered part of raising awareness efforts on the importance of AI, and improving the understanding of its impact on jobs and economies, in addition to empowering individuals and institutions to become efficient AI citizens possessing the necessary knowledge to preserve their places in the new emerging AI economy.

The agreement that was was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Mr. Samer Obeidat, CEO of Stallion AI Group, outlines the framework of collaboration with TAG.Global as a strategic partner to promote the AI Citizenship programs, certified by the US-based University of Rochester and Stallion Group and would be conducted online through the AIQOM Platform.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Centers have been approved to award these certificates in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and other countries of the MENA region as of February 2022.

Accordingly, students, businessmen, leaders, developers and professionals in different sectors would be able to obtain the AI accredited certifications in their specialties by three bodies: TAG.Global, University of Rochester/Dubai and Stallion Group.

The programs and exams will be conducted at TAG.Global premises.

-Ends-

