Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to knowledge exchange, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is hosting students from nine Indonesia’s top-ranked universities during the spring semester of 2022. Awarded by Indonesian International Student Mobility Awards (IISMA), ADU is the only educational institute in the MENA region to be shortlisted from a pool of more than 1000 universities in view of its excellence in providing a world-class student experience.

As part of ADU’s commitment to global engagement and knowledge sharing, the University will provide the selected undergraduate students with high caliber educational resources that will enable them to maximize their academic journey. During their time at ADU, the students will have the ability to tackle new experiences and gain a greater understanding of their fields with the College of Engineering and the College of Business. The nine students will be given the opportunity to complete four courses at ADU which will be counted towards the credit hours of their program at their home university.

The Indonesian International Student Mobility Awards is Indonesia’s scholarship scheme that funds a mobility program for students at top universities abroad. Undergraduate students are given the opportunity to study a semester overseas, experience the host country’s culture and undertake practical assignments to hone their skills. The program aims to cultivate the students’ cross-cultural skills and build an international network with leading universities worldwide.

Professor Thomas Glas-Hochstettler, Provost at ADU said: “In our unceasing effort to identify areas of the world where the ADU quality brand can make a difference, we have been reminded of the many long-standing and durable ties between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. For that reason, we are honored to have been short-listed for the Indonesia International Student Mobility Award for 2021 and to be now engaging in the exchange of highly qualified students from Indonesia to our campus as fully enrolled and credit-earning students. These students show every promise of enriching the cultural life of our institution, and we look forward eagerly to their engagement with our current enrollees. Equally important, the IISMA points toward a growing affinity and collaboration between ADU and our partners in the Indonesian institutions.”

Dr. Rachmat Sriwijaya, Chairman of Indonesian International Student Mobility Awards, said: “In our view, Abu Dhabi University has a very good international reputation amongst the universities in the United Arab Emirates. We also learned that ADU has reputable international programs with a number of foreign students from different countries. This is in line with one of the goals of the IISMA Program which is to prepare the future of global leaders for Indonesia.”

Dr. Sirwijaya, added “We are looking to help ADU explore further collaborations with Indonesian universities and initiate partnerships beyond the IISMA Program. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to ADU for the continuous support and assistance given to the IISMA Program.”

ADU's College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in the UAE. Its state-of-the-art curriculum and advanced facilities offer a strong range of engineering programs that successfully prepare students to tackle the market's ever-changing needs. The programs have been developed in partnership with industry leaders and according to the standards of international engineering and architecture institutions.

ADU’s College of Business is an internationally recognized business school accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the European Foundation for Management Development (EQUIS). The programs are accredited by the Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

