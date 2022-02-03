Empowers investors with extended online services

Shortens time, reduces costs and eliminates certain procedures for business set up

Follows a 93% reduction in Abu Dhabi business set up and renewal fees, capped at AED 1,000, and a 71% reduction in business setup requirements

Ongoing initiatives to reduce other direct and indirect costs at both Emirate and federal government level

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in partnership with the Department of Government Support, represented by Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), announced today that it has activated the brand new ‘Investor Journey’, part of Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem ‘TAMM'. The highly-regarded journey is specifically designed to address the needs of current and prospective businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors by reducing costs, offering seamless integration and an advanced service ecosystem to facilitate new business ideation and set-up.

Following Abu Dhabi’s lowering of set-up and renewal fees by 93% to just AED1,000, and the cancellation of 71% of business set-up requirements in 2021, in cooperation with 27 government entities, the ‘Investor Journey’ brings a fully digitalised experience, guiding investors through a range of services, with minimal physical touchpoints. Furthermore, the transactions and approval procedures of various government entities have been unified and embedded into this journey.

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADDED, stated: “Investor Journey is another key milestone demonstrating our clear commitment to investors. Our active cooperation with partners in the public and specifically the private sectors for the benefit of business owners is testament to Abu Dhabi's determination towards reducing both direct and indirect costs while maintaining price compliance. We have key business enablers in place such Abu Dhabi Residents Office, Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Investor Journey program in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem TAMM to empower and safeguard one of the economy’s key pillars, the private sector.”

His Excellency further explains, “Our commitment to controlling costs, reducing requirements, and enhancing government processes will always be at the forefront of our agenda. ADDED has already rolled-out critical projects including phase 2 of the investor Journey which will integrate more services and business setup tools and features. Moreover, ADDED continues to undertake comprehensive reviews of direct and indirect costs, including regulatory and administrative burdens on the private sector in cooperation with both local and federal entities.”

Discussing the importance of the ‘Investor Journey’ in the digital transformation of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi, explains: “One of the main priorities for the government support sector is to enable and support an integrated and proactive digital government, facilitated through advanced and innovative solutions. This would enable a future ready government as per the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership in regards to achieving government excellence through adopting innovation and utilizing the latest digital solutions.”

He added that innovation is the winning formula in today’s highly competitive global business environment and implementing artificial intelligence in key services will empower investors with simplified systems and processes. We are confident that the “Investor Journey” will deliver a secure and user-friendly experience to enable all stakeholders to benefit from Abu Dhabi’s investments in leading technologies.”

Among the many features empowering investors and business owners, the journey offers an informative ‘Simulator’ allowing them to seek clarity and instructions, ‘Licence Finder’ to help identify suitable legal forms and licence types, followed by an easy application process for obtaining trade names and licences. After which, investors can identify locations for their businesses via an interactive map by ‘Property Finder’, obtain digital contracts, Certificates of Conformity (CoC) by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and facilitates bank account applications. As part of the launch phase, a partnership with Mashreq Bank was initiated, with further engagements to be announced.

-Ends-

The Investor Journey can be accessed through the following links:

www.tamm.abudhabi/investor-journey

www.tamm.abudhabi/business-simulator

For media enquiries,

mediateam@ded.abudhabi.ae

For media quires and interview opportunities, please contact: Acorn Strategy

Natasha D’Souza – Associate Director

E: natasha@acornstrategy.com

About ADDED

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) regulates the business sector in the emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programmes and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For media enquiries,

mediateam@ded.abudhabi.ae

About DGS:

The Department of Government Support (DGS) aims to develop the Government Support sector through developing human, technical, and digital capabilities and elevating the quality and effectiveness of services provided by its affiliated entities known as the Human Resource Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Abu Dhabi School of Government. The vision of the Government Support Sector is to enable a future-ready Abu Dhabi Government by instilling a culture of innovation, collaboration, agility, and efficiency.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022