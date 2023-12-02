DUBAI - Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and Prince Albert II of Monaco, along with other distinguished leaders, took centre stage at COP28 in a compelling panel discussion, shedding light on the pivotal role of environmental philanthropy in climate change initiatives.

The session, hosted by MERI and skillfully moderated by Francisca Cortes Solari, brought together an esteemed group of global leaders and experts, including H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco; Jim Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); Bruno Pozzi, Deputy Director of the Ecosystems Division, United Nations International Partnerships (UNIP); and Cristian Samper, CEO of Bezos Earth Fund.

These prominent figures collectively addressed the critical importance of environmental philanthropy and its impact on efforts to combat climate change during this significant panel discussion.

Delving into the theme of "The Role of Environmental Philanthropy in the Implementation of the Climate UN Process," the panel, held from 09:00 to 10:15, emphasised the critical importance of collaborative efforts among the public, private, and civil society sectors. These collaborations aim to drive progress towards the ambitious United Nations' 2030 targets related to climate change, biodiversity, and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, representing WMO, underscored the organisation's robust connections with the private sector and active engagement with civil society. He highlighted valuable partnerships with entities like the International Red Cross and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, while also outlining WMO's key initiatives such as the Early Warnings for All initiative, SOFF (Sustained Observations Financing Facility), and CREWS (Climate Risk Early Warning Initiative). Dr. Mandous acknowledged the untapped potential of greater engagement with the philanthropic community, recognising it as a valuable resource for WMO.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, a key participant in the panel, shared insights into Monaco's commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action. His Highness discussed Monaco's initiatives and partnerships aimed at addressing climate challenges on both regional and global scales.

The panellists collectively emphasised the urgent need for substantial investments to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. They recognised the Geneva Declaration 2019 and its Open Consultative Platform as vital tools for fostering dialogue and cooperation between the private sector and environmental initiatives.

In conclusion, the COP28 event, featuring the insights of Dr. Mandous and Prince Albert II of Monaco, highlighted the essential role of environmental philanthropy in supporting and enhancing the efforts of multinational organisations like WMO. The panellists issued a compelling call to action for increased philanthropic involvement to fortify international climate action initiatives, underscoring the critical importance of unified efforts across diverse sectors to effectively address global environmental challenges.