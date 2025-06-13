Glynt, formerly known as Tractor Media Holdings, has announced the appointment of Sam Locke as its new chief people officer.

Sam Locke, newly appointed chief people officer at Glynt

Locke brings with her a dynamic background in scaling startups and building people-first environments that drive both business performance and personal growth. With a career spent working across high-growth businesses, she has developed a reputation for cultivating organisational cultures that are agile, inclusive and deeply connected to purpose.

“As someone who thrives on contributing to something bigger than myself, I’m excited to play a role in shaping a culture at Glynt where people feel seen, supported, and proud of the work they do,” says Locke. “I’m passionate about creating systems and experiences that empower people to grow and succeed – and ultimately bring out the best in themselves and their teams.”

A qualified Enneagram practitioner, Locke is passionate about using self-awareness as a catalyst for both personal and professional development. Her focus at Glynt will be on strengthening the People Operations function, embedding scalable processes, and building a workplace that champions talent and culture as critical levers for success.

Though new to the out-of-home (OOH) media industry, Locke believes her fresh perspective is an asset. “I’m coming in with curious eyes and a people-first lens, which allows me to ask different questions and spot new opportunities. While I learn the rhythms of the OOH space, I’m focused on ensuring our internal operations are as forward-thinking and energised as the creative and commercial work we do externally.”

Simon Wall, Group CEO of Glynt, says: “Sam joins us at a pivotal moment as we evolve into a more unified, innovation-led group. Glynt is a media and innovation hub built to intelligently shape tomorrow – and to do that, we need a culture that’s every bit as progressive as our strategy. Sam brings the human intelligence to match our tech-fuelled ambition. Her leadership will be instrumental in turning our internal ecosystem into one that reflects our purpose: moving beyond impressions toward meaningful impact and connection.”

Outside of work, Locke is a proud mom to two young children, Finn and Ella, and wife to Andrew. She describes herself as a connector, natural problem-solver, and someone who finds joy in meaningful relationships – whether at home or in the workplace.

“I want Glynt to be known not just for what we do in the industry, but for how we do it – with heart, integrity and a people-first mindset,” she says.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).