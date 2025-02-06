The effort for FY 2024 topped analysts’ mean estimate of AED16.2 billion, according to LSEG data, while Q4 profit also beat the AED 4 billion estimate. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.