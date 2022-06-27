PHOTO
Forbes Middle East has released its annual ranking of the Top 100 Listed Companies for 2022, which highlight's the region's most valuable and most profitable companies.
Watch the Zawya video here:
Forbes releases annual ranking of Middle East's Top 100 Listed Companies for 2022
PHOTO
Forbes Middle East has released its annual ranking of the Top 100 Listed Companies for 2022, which highlight's the region's most valuable and most profitable companies.
Watch the Zawya video here:
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022