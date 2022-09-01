PHOTO
The facility will capture and sequester 1.5 mln tonnes of carbon dioxide a year through the manufacturing process. Watch the Zawya video here.
QatarEnergy will build the world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant at a cost of $1.156bln
PHOTO
