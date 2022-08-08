Brokerage companies in Dubai Financial Market (DFM) have registered 20,552 new investor accounts so far this year

There has been seen significant momentum since the listing of 10 governmental and semi-governmental companies was announced, according to government news agency WAM . Watch the Zawya video here.

