PHOTO
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai has more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages.
Entry to the library is free, but those planning to visit must register at https://mbrl.ae/.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library aims to cultivate a culture of reading, and support the development of creativity, knowledge and art
PHOTO
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai has more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages.
Entry to the library is free, but those planning to visit must register at https://mbrl.ae/.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022