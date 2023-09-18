The upcoming digitalisation of the application procedure and the availability of more appointments will help reduce the processing time

In the UAE, most Schengen states accept individual visa applications through application centres such as VFS Global. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023