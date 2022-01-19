True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus) fund has invested $5.7 million and led the series B round of $17 million into Coinhouse, the first French company which has been providing cryptocurrency management and transaction services since 2015. They are the first PSAN registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Since their spin-out from Ledger in 2017, Coinhouse is a leading crypto bank pioneer in the industry, as they provide users to buy, hold and sell their bitcoins, ethereums and more than 40 crypto assets. It is now an online platform for individuals and institutions who wish to acquire and secure their digital assets.

Coinhouse’s teams support users in building their asset portfolio and enable them to better understand this ecosystem. They have more than 500,000 clients in Europe and offer immediate access to many crypto assets carefully selected by its experts.

In addition to the on-line platform and brand-new mobile app, Coinhouse differentiates itself thanks to:

- First crypto private Bank service

- A custodian service for institutional investors

- A team of advisors and experts dedicated to serve companies

- A multilingual customer support service, accessible by email and by phone

Almost three years after raising funds in series A of $2.7 million, Coinhouse is now continuing its strong growth with staff count increasing by three times and turnover by 12 times.

Nicolas Louvet, co-founder and CEO, Coinhouse and Coinhouse Custody Services, said: “ Coinhouse wants to position itself as the first European Crypto bank. Its objective is to make crypto-assets accessible to as many people as possible, and within a regulated framework that guarantees the serenity for investors. Thanks to this fundraising, Coinhouse will continue to diversify its offer, expand in Europe and strengthen its team to support its growth and allow European customers, individuals, businesses, to diversify and grow their savings”.

Frank Desvignes, french partner of True Global Ventures, said: "I am very enthusiastic about Coinhouse’s future. They have shown strong profitable growth, and are very well positioned with high quality services in France and Europe to welcome the new demand from high-net-worth individuals, family offices and companies who are investing into digital assets”.

With the recognition of innovative financial services blockchain use cases, TGV4 Plus continues to invest in talented serial entrepreneurs leading globally ambitious blockchain start-ups. The fund is dedicated to blockchain companies, primarily in late-stage series B and C across four verticals: entertainment/gaming, infrastructure, financial services and data analytics/ artificial intelligence (AI).

Start-ups can reach out through the fund’s contact page: www.tgv4plus.com.