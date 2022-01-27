PHOTO
Riyadh - The Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company (Tibbiyah) has set a price range for its initial price offering (IPO) on the Parallel Market (Nomu) at SAR 74 - 82.
The company seeks to offer 5 million ordinary shares, representing 25% of the company’s share capital, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
Each Qualified Investor can bid for a minimum of 10,000 shares and a maximum of 980,000 shares.
The book-building process starts on Sunday, 30 January 2022, and ends on Thursday, 3 February.
