Riyadh - The Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company (Tibbiyah) has set a price range for its initial price offering (IPO) on the Parallel Market (Nomu) at SAR 74 - 82.

The company seeks to offer 5 million ordinary shares, representing 25% of the company’s share capital, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Each Qualified Investor can bid for a minimum of 10,000 shares and a maximum of 980,000 shares.

The book-building process starts on Sunday, 30 January 2022, and ends on Thursday, 3 February.