Switzerland-based Seedstars has launched its investment arm Seedstars Capital for emerging venture capital (VC) fund managers across the Middle East and other emerging markets with the support of xMultiplied, a Swiss-based investment holding company.

The platform partners with emerging and diverse managers with local expertise and provides them with resources to launch new funds and develop their investment firms, in alliance with Seedstars Africa Ventures, according to a recent press release.

Seedstars, established in 2012, projects to drive more than $500 million of new funding into emerging and diverse managers, who will create over 10,000 new jobs and generate over $20 billion of additional GDP across emerging markets in the next 10 years.

Benjamin Langer, Partner of Seedstars Capital, commented: “We believe the venture capital industry needs to be more open and inclusive and we find highly talented managers across emerging markets. Unfortunately, most lack the scale and resources to attract institutional limited partners and depend on local funding to deploy their strategies and create the impact they long for.”

Langer added: “For limited partners, the growing number of new managers makes it difficult to identify the best-performing and most impactful strategies. By pooling their assets and bringing them under our community, we can accelerate the growth of rising managers while offering limited partners the visibility and investment vehicles they need to increase their allocation to the asset class.”

Seedstars is currently working towards launching funds focused on EdTech, supply chain, ClimateTech, and other impact sectors with outstanding rising managers in emerging markets to be announced soon.

Further, Seedstars is set to collaborate with a number of additional sector-specific technology funds, active from Pre-Seed to Series A, in emerging and frontier markets.