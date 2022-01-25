PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, known as Tadawul, has fully embraced a framework of global financial principles designed to improve transparency and governance for all market constituents, it said in a filing.
The newly adopted principles will help Tadawul address conflicts of interest in benchmark-setting and work on increasing transparency and reliability.
Starting today, Jan. 25, all parties shall comply with the framework outlined by the Principles for Financial Benchmarks of IOSCO – the International Organizations of Securities Commissions – a global body that has representatives from financial regulators worldwide.
