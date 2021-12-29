The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has approved the capital increase of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance to SAR 458.9 million ($122 million).

The company announced to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) that it had received a letter which included approval from SAMU to increase its capital from SAR 229.4 million by offering a rights issue.

Gulf Union Al Ahlia announced earlier this month that it was considering a merger with Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance.

