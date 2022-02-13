RIYADH: Al-Dawaa, which operates an extensive network of pharmaceutical retail in Saudi Arabia, has set the price range for its initial public offering at SR65 ($17.3) to SR73 per share.

The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO, or 30 percent of its capital of SR850 million through a sale by existing shareholders.

Institutional subscription has also started on Sunday, where they are initially allocated 100 percent of the offering, but could go down to 90 percent, Al-Dawaa said in a statement.