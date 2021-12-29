RIYADH: The Knowledge Economic City Company Board of Directors appointed on Dec. 28 Mohammad Abdulhameed Almubarak as Chief Executive Officer for the company, to be effective as of January 1, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Almubarak joined KEC as Chief Investment Officer in 2019 and was appointed as Acting CEO on October 1, 2021, as per the company's announcement on Tadawul on September 28, 2021.

He holds a master degree in finance from the University of Cambridge, UK and a bachelor of science in finance from King Faisal University.