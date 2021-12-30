Saudi Arabia’s Gas Arabian Services Company has received approval from the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) to offer 5 percent of its shares, or 790,000 ordinary shares, and list on the Nomu Parallel Market.

The book building period will between January 23 and 27 2021, following which the offer price will be determined, according to a bourse filing by advisors FALCOM Financial Services Company.

