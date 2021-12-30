RIYADH: Alinma Bank's board of directors recommended the distribution of SR795.1 million ($211.7 million) worth of cash dividend for the second half of 2021, according to a bourse filing.

This represents a 4 percent cash dividend, at SR0.4 per share, with over 1.9 billion shares eligible for dividends, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, on Dec. 29.

Alinma didn't disclose the date of when the dividend will be deposited into shareholders' accounts.

The bank already announced a 3.5 percent cash dividend for the first half of this year, on Aug. 1, amounting to SR695.74 million.