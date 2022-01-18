Shares in the United Arab Emirates opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the UAE in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.1%, while Dubai's main share index opened 0.4% lower.

Budget airliner Air Arabia dropped more than 2%.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi had moved to engage directly with Iran in recent months to avoid any wider conflict that could hurt regional economic ambitions.

