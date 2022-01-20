PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as China cuts key mortgage rate
* Oil prices hover around 2014 highs, supported by supply concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer U.S. yields weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher
* China reports first official Iranian oil imports since Dec 2020
* Biden says administration mulling re-designating Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group
* 5G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout
* MIDEAST DEBT-Underwhelming Aramco pipelines-linked bonds signal risk for longer tenor Gulf debt
* Sukuk issuance seen flat at best in 2022 - S&P
* Oil refining capacity fell for first time in 30 years in 2021, IEA says
* Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, opposition says
* One Sudan protester shot dead by security forces in Omdurman - medics
* Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on spying charges - lawyer
* Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity - energy minister
* Libya aims to keep oil output at 1.2 mln bpd in 2022, NOC's Sanalla says
* Lebanese pound extends rally fuelled by central bank intervention
EGYPT
* South Korea expects to sign MOU for $1 bln soft loan to Egypt
* Egypt cabinet approves international sukuk issue - statement
* Egypt posts first-half primary surplus of $204.34 mln - finance minister
* Egypt 2021 non-oil exports jump 26% at over $32 bln - trade minister
* Soccer-Egypt scrape past Sudan to advance at Cup of Nations
* Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter
UAE
* Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm
* Abu Dhabi's Masdar signs green hydrogen deals with Engie, TotalEnergies
* UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing
* UAE minister 'not worried' by short term, amid forecasts oil price rise
* Unit 2 of UAE's nuclear plant to start operations within months
QATAR
* Qatar raises March al-Shaheen term price to 2-month high after tender sale - sources
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))