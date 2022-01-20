DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as China cuts key mortgage rate

* Oil prices hover around 2014 highs, supported by supply concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer U.S. yields weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

* China reports first official Iranian oil imports since Dec 2020

* Biden says administration mulling re-designating Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group

* 5G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout

* MIDEAST DEBT-Underwhelming Aramco pipelines-linked bonds signal risk for longer tenor Gulf debt

* Sukuk issuance seen flat at best in 2022 - S&P

* Oil refining capacity fell for first time in 30 years in 2021, IEA says

* Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, opposition says

* One Sudan protester shot dead by security forces in Omdurman - medics

* Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on spying charges - lawyer

* Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity - energy minister

* Libya aims to keep oil output at 1.2 mln bpd in 2022, NOC's Sanalla says

* Lebanese pound extends rally fuelled by central bank intervention

EGYPT

* South Korea expects to sign MOU for $1 bln soft loan to Egypt

* Egypt cabinet approves international sukuk issue - statement

* Egypt posts first-half primary surplus of $204.34 mln - finance minister

* Egypt 2021 non-oil exports jump 26% at over $32 bln - trade minister

* Soccer-Egypt scrape past Sudan to advance at Cup of Nations

* Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter

UAE

* Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

* Abu Dhabi's Masdar signs green hydrogen deals with Engie, TotalEnergies

* UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing

* UAE minister 'not worried' by short term, amid forecasts oil price rise

* Unit 2 of UAE's nuclear plant to start operations within months

QATAR

* Qatar raises March al-Shaheen term price to 2-month high after tender sale - sources

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))