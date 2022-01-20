DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as China cuts key mortgage rate 

* Oil prices hover around 2014 highs, supported by supply concerns  

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer U.S. yields weigh  

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher  

* China reports first official Iranian oil imports since Dec 2020  

* Biden says administration mulling re-designating Yemen's Houthis as terrorist group  

* 5G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout  

* MIDEAST DEBT-Underwhelming Aramco pipelines-linked bonds signal risk for longer tenor Gulf debt 

* Sukuk issuance seen flat at best in 2022 - S&P  

* Oil refining capacity fell for first time in 30 years in 2021, IEA says 

* Tunisian police killed man in first death of protests, opposition says 

* One Sudan protester shot dead by security forces in Omdurman - medics  

* Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on spying charges - lawyer  

* Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity - energy minister 

* Libya aims to keep oil output at 1.2 mln bpd in 2022, NOC's Sanalla says  

* Lebanese pound extends rally fuelled by central bank intervention  

 

EGYPT

* South Korea expects to sign MOU for $1 bln soft loan to Egypt 

* Egypt cabinet approves international sukuk issue - statement 

* Egypt posts first-half primary surplus of $204.34 mln - finance minister 

* Egypt 2021 non-oil exports jump 26% at over $32 bln - trade minister  

* Soccer-Egypt scrape past Sudan to advance at Cup of Nations  

* Centamin gold production jumps 58% in December quarter 

 

UAE

* Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm  

* Abu Dhabi's Masdar signs green hydrogen deals with Engie, TotalEnergies  

* UAE committed to OPEC+ support on oil market balancing  

* UAE minister 'not worried' by short term, amid forecasts oil price rise  

* Unit 2 of UAE's nuclear plant to start operations within months  

 

QATAR

* Qatar raises March al-Shaheen term price to 2-month high after tender sale - sources  

 

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture  

