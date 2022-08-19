MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields inched higher on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India highlighted inflation concerns, while traders remained focused on upcoming debt supply, including a new 10-year note.

India's central government will sell bonds worth 330 billion Indian rupees ($4.14 billion) in an auction that includes a new 10-year bond worth 130 billion rupees.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.2593% as of 0340 GMT. The yield rose 6 basis points on Thursday to end at 7.2421%. ($1 = 79.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



