ABU DHABI - The Board of Directors of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has approved the distribution of interim dividends of 8.40 fils per share for the first half of 2024.

In a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday, Yahsat said that the dividends are equivalent to 8.40% of the nominal value of the share, representing AED204,940,703 to be paid to the shareholders registered as at the closing of business day on Thursday, 12 September, 2024.

The Board approved the agenda of the company's General Assembly Meeting (GAM) and invited the GAM to convene on 26th September 2024 (or on any other date as may be agreed by the Securities and Commodities Authority).