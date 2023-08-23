Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares sit tight ahead of Nvidia results, yields near highs

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1%

Dollar hovers near two-month high, yen near 146/dlr

The dollar index was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday

Oil ticks up as markets weigh rate hikes, China gloom

Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.16 a barrel

US Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip

The financial sector fell 0.9% and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Spot gold firmed 0.1% at $1,900.09 per ounce

Cryptoassets increase risk in developing economies, study says

The risks are multi-fold, with crypto-asset vulnerabilities stemming from the nature, structure, composition and function of those markets

