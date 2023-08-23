PHOTO
Asian shares sit tight ahead of Nvidia results, yields near highs
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1%
Dollar hovers near two-month high, yen near 146/dlr
The dollar index was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday
Oil ticks up as markets weigh rate hikes, China gloom
Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.16 a barrel
US Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip
The financial sector fell 0.9% and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500
Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues
Spot gold firmed 0.1% at $1,900.09 per ounce
Cryptoassets increase risk in developing economies, study says
The risks are multi-fold, with crypto-asset vulnerabilities stemming from the nature, structure, composition and function of those markets
