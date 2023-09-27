PHOTO
Asia stocks mixed as investors grapple with higher rates
The dollar index further rose after hitting a 10-month high on Tuesday
US Stocks: Wall St pounded as investors grapple with higher rates
All 11 S&P 500 sectors sink, utilities fall most
Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen battered
Sterling slid to a fresh six-month low of $1.2145 in early Asia trade
Oil prices edge higher as markets focus on supply tightness
Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.29 a barrel
Gold lingers near 1-month low as US dollar keeps momentum
Spot gold was flat at $1,900.49 per ounce
JPMorgan's UK bank Chase to ban crypto transactions
"We've seen an increase in the number of crypto scams targeting UK consumers," a spokesperson for the bank said
