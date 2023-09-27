Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks mixed as investors grapple with higher rates

The dollar index further rose after hitting a 10-month high on Tuesday

US Stocks: Wall St pounded as investors grapple with higher rates

All 11 S&P 500 sectors sink, utilities fall most

Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen battered

Sterling slid to a fresh six-month low of $1.2145 in early Asia trade

Oil prices edge higher as markets focus on supply tightness

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.29 a barrel

Gold lingers near 1-month low as US dollar keeps momentum

Spot gold was flat at $1,900.49 per ounce

JPMorgan's UK bank Chase to ban crypto transactions

"We've seen an increase in the number of crypto scams targeting UK consumers," a spokesperson for the bank said

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon