ABU DHABI - Shareholders of Waha Capital approved a cash dividend of 7.55 fils per share and a stock dividend of 2.45%, at the Company’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was held on Monday.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Waha Capital, commented, "Waha Capital continues to demonstrate strong financial and operating performance, which was reflected in the significant increase to our net profit for 2021. Based on these results, the Board proposed a cash dividend of 7.55 fils per share and a stock dividend of 2.45%, which has now been approved by shareholders."

Waha Capital’s Public Markets business which reached AED4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) of assets under management (AUM) in 2021, recorded investment gains and fee income of AED902 million and a net profit of AED603 million with the MENA Equity Fund yielding a total return of 32.8%, the CEEMEA Credit Fund of 7.2% and the Islamic Income Fund of 9.7%.

The Private Investments business began activating its new long-term, multi-asset investment strategy in the final quarter of 2021, deploying capital globally through its Global Opportunities and Core portfolios and driving value-creation for its Legacy portfolio. Waha Capital had total assets of AED5.8 billion as at 31 December 2021, compared to AED5.1 billion in 2020.