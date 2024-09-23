Wall Street stocks edged higher early Monday as markets flirt with new records while awaiting readings on consumer confidence and key inflation data.

"The market is digesting last week's big Fed cut," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a little pullback here to consolidate the big run we just had."

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 42,089.20.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 5,712.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also climbed 0.2 percent to 17,984.26.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit all-time highs last week after the Federal Reserve announced a large, half-percentage-point interest rate cut.

This week's calendar includes August orders for durable goods and the personal consumption expenditures price index, also for August, a leading benchmark in Fed analysis.