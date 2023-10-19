The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) pointed out that the firm will trade its shares under the symbol 9583, according to a bourse disclosure.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last June, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the request of United Mining Industries to float 1.75 million shares, representing %12.50 of the company's share capital.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).