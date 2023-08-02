PHOTO
DUBAI - UAE's e& has offered to increase its stake in Vodafone by 20%, e&'s CEO Hatem Dowidar told CNBC Arabia on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Writing by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Louise Heavens)
E&'s CEO Hatem Dowidar told CNBC Arabia
