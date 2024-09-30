Abu Dhabi – The shareholders of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) approved interim cash dividends of AED 204.94 million for the first half (H1) of 2024.

Yahsat disbursed a dividend of 8.40 fils per share on 26 September 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The shareholders greenlighted the cash dividends during the general assembly meeting that was held on 26 September.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, the net profits of Yahsat increased to $68.29 million from $40.88 million in H1-23.

Last August, Bayanat AI and Yahsat launched their first low earth orbit (LEO) synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite into orbit.

