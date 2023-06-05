Transguard Group has seen its full year 2021-22 profit jump 44% to AED172 million ($47 million) on the back of solid revenue of AED2.5 billion, a 14.5% growth over the previous year.

“With the restrictions of Covid-19 firmly behind us, we will continue to grow the business through our unwavering commitment to listen to our clients and curate flexible solutions that fit their ever-changing needs,” stated Nick Beer, Chief Financial Officer, Transguard Group.

Highlights of the financial year include the announcement of an expanded Board of Directors, significant investment in sustainability initiatives and multiple welfare activities, as well as an increased presence throughout all seven emirates of the UAE.

