The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed Tuesday’s trading session higher by 33.95 points (0.77%) at 4,429.00 points.

A total of 136.40 million shares were exchanged during the session at AED 403.88 million.

Emaar Properties registered the highest turnover with AED 134.55 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 19.74 million shares.

Dubai Insurance Company led the risers with 14.58%, while Al Salam Bank – Sudan headed the decliners with 5.02%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went up by 1.222% to 9,258.71 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.16 billion through the exchange of 268.05 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.85 trillion.

International Holding Company posted the highest turnover of AED 181.28 million, while Modon Holding was the most active stock with 39.88 million shares.

Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials topped the gainers with 7.44%, whereas Aram Group led the fallers with 9.88%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).