The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Wednesday’s trading session lower by 37 points (0.82%) at 4,440.27 points.

A total of 193.32 million shares were exchanged at AED 449.80 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 104.83 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 42.80 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) led the gainers with 14.38%, while Dubai Refreshments headed the losers with 9.93%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell by 1.048% to 9,307.07 points.

The turnover hit AED 3.78 billion through the exchange of 866.65 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.86 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) recorded the highest turnover of AED 168.13 million, while Multiply Group was the most active stock with 40.42 million shares.

Al Khaleej Investment topped the risers with 8.24%, while Aram Group advanced the decliners with 9.67%.

