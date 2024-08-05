Abu Dhabi – National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) registered net profits valued at AED 30.18 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 35.87 million.

Revenue hiked to AED 335.10 million in the January-June 2024 period from AED 333.81 million in H1-22, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to AED 0.03 from in H1-24 AED 0.04 during the same period in 2023.

Total assets hit AED 2.85 billion in H1-24, compared to AED 2.84 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Income Statements for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the profits fell to AED 10.60 million from AED 16.71 million in Q2-23, while the revenues inched down to AED 163.37 million from AED 163.74 million.

Basic and diluted EPS hit AED 0.01 in April-June 2024, lower than AED 0.02 in the year-ago period.

As of 31 March 2024, the net profits of NCTH went up to AED 19.57 million from AED 19.16 million in Q1-23.

