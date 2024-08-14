The net profits attributable to the shareholders of Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) rose to AED 36.61 million in the first half (H1) of 2024 from AED 27.44 million in H1-23.

The revenues amounted to AED 331.21 million in H1-24, marking a year-on-year (YoY) leap from AED 268.92 million, according to the unaudited financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) grew to AED 0.05 as of 30 June 2024 from AED 0.03 in H1-23.

Total assets hit AED 1.33 billion in H1-24, compared to AED 1.35 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Income Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the net profits increased to AED 19.78 million from AED 14.22 million in Q2-23, while the revenues jumped to AED 164.15 million from AED 132.97 million.

Meanwhile, the basic EPS climbed YoY to AED 0.028 in April-June 2024 from AED 0.020.

During Q1-24, GMPC posted higher net profits attributable to the shareholders at AED 16.82 million, compared to AED 13.21 million in H1-23.

