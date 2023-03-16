PHOTO
UAE: DIB to pay $588.1mln dividends for 2022
According to a bourse filing, the bank’s shareholders greenlighted the dividends proposal during the annual general meeting (AGM) that was held on 15 March 2023
March 16, 2023
